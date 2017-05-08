Yolanda Bergstrom-LynchValdosta State University
Yolanda Bergstrom-Lynch is an MLIS candidate at Valdosta State University in Valdosta, Georgia . Yolanda has been an ACRL member since 2015 and is your ACRL member of the week for May 8, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Library Association.
Comments
Add your comments below
Valdosta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paramedic report comes to light in Kendrick Joh... (May '13)
|3 hr
|Teenage wasteland
|3,045
|Trump's Twitter Melts >
|4 hr
|Comrade Trump
|125
|New SCROTUS/Russia Thread >
|5 hr
|Sheriff Bort
|489
|Trump Care
|6 hr
|Sheriff Bort
|47
|Melt Thread II (Jan '16)
|12 hr
|Patriot
|2,148
|maga
|13 hr
|Sheriff Bort
|1,221
|Good News Thread (Jan '16)
|14 hr
|Science Schmience
|2,540
Find what you want!
Search Valdosta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC