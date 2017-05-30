Woman arrested for breaking into and ...

Woman arrested for breaking into and stealing from car

Thursday May 25

A woman accused of breaking into a victim's car told Valdosta Police that she was just looking for a place to sleep. On Thursday, around 2 a.m., a victim called 911 and said that an unknown person had broken into her car.

