Valdosta Police Arrest Teen for Car Break-In

Thursday May 18

The Valdosta Police Department said that on Wednesday, around 6 a.m., they responded to a call for service in the 4100 block of Bemiss Road. A citizen reported to them that she saw an unknown person inside her car without permission.

