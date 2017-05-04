Valdosta men face charges after both are stabbed
About 1:00 Sunday morning, Valdosta police officers responded to the 800 block of West Mary Street to a reported stabbing. They found a man lying in the parking lot of a apartment complex, suffering from stab wound to the torso.
