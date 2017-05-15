Those in charge of the district say t...

Those in charge of the district say the city features all forms of art

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

Downtown Valdosta is getting artsy with the new City Center Art District and those in charge are asking for the community to collaborate with them. Valdosta's Public Arts Advisory Committee Member Angela Crance said the city has quite the blend when it comes to art.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valdosta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Paramedic report comes to light in Kendrick Joh... (May '13) 5 min el oh el 3,246
Confederate Flag Update (Oct '15) 7 min TOM67 352
The new, true Patriots 45 min TOM67 78
Trump supporters > (Aug '16) 47 min el oh el 2,965
Melt Thread II (Jan '16) 56 min el oh el 2,191
Who are you currently in love with? (Sep '16) 1 hr el oh el 43
New SCROTUS/Russia Thread > 1 hr el oh el 536
The Long Twisted Time line of Trump - Russian Ties 1 hr TOM67 119
FBI Director James Comey Fired > 19 hr Dob Dylan 374
See all Valdosta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valdosta Forum Now

Valdosta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valdosta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Death Penalty
 

Valdosta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,940 • Total comments across all topics: 281,058,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC