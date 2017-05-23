Sentence handed down for Valdosta cop...

Sentence handed down for Valdosta cop shooter

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

The man convicted of ambushing a Valdosta Police officer in July of 2016 was sentenced Monday morning to 10 years, for attempted murder, after a plea deal with prosecutors. Stephen Beck also received five years to serve on probation, for possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valdosta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The new, true Patriots 3 min STM 149
Take Down those Confederate Statutes__Yeah baby! 6 min Teenage wasteland 150
Positive Trump Thread > 36 min Smokey 244
Obama going down!!!! 39 min Smokey 17
Drip..Drip...Downpour... 44 min Smokey 339
Melt Thread II (Jan '16) 1 hr Sheriff Bort 2,236
maga (Nov '16) 1 hr 10 Skrip 1,328
News Paramedic report comes to light in Kendrick Joh... (May '13) 7 hr Smokey 3,578
See all Valdosta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valdosta Forum Now

Valdosta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valdosta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Valdosta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,455 • Total comments across all topics: 281,228,512

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC