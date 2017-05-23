Sentence handed down for Valdosta cop shooter
The man convicted of ambushing a Valdosta Police officer in July of 2016 was sentenced Monday morning to 10 years, for attempted murder, after a plea deal with prosecutors. Stephen Beck also received five years to serve on probation, for possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.
