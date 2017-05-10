Police search for suspects after shot...

Police search for suspects after shots fired into Valdosta home

Monday May 8

Valdosta Police are searching for the person who fired shots into a Valdosta home Sunday around 5 p.m. According to the Valdosta Police Department, a woman claimed someone knocked on her door before firing roughly 2 shots into her garage door on McAfina Trail. McKinney walks his dogs around McAfina Trail multiple times a day, but after learning about the shooting, his normally relaxing walk is a little unsettling.

