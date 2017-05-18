Pet owners urged to leave pets out of...

Pet owners urged to leave pets out of hot cars

As the temperatures rise folks in Lowndes County are reminding pet owners not to leave their furry family members in hot cars. Both the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office and Valdosta Police Department said citizens should never break a car window to rescue a pet.

