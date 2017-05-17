Man throws brick at dog; hit by homeo...

Man throws brick at dog; hit by homeowner's bullet

Late Tuesday morning, Valdosta Police Officers went to a residence in the 500 block of North Troup Street, to check out a report of a man being shot in the foot. They found a 25 year old man with a gunshot wound to his foot, and he was sent to South Georgia Medical Center for treatment.

