Coming to America: Yu finds his role at Valwood
His first taste of America came only a few days earlier. February 2014, he was 16. He and his mother flew into Atlanta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Valdosta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paramedic report comes to light in Kendrick Joh... (May '13)
|5 hr
|RICO does not apply
|2,977
|New SCROTUS/Russia Thread >
|5 hr
|space
|390
|Pro tips > (Jun '16)
|7 hr
|space
|478
|Star Chart thread (Sep '16)
|7 hr
|space
|376
|Good News Thread (Jan '16)
|8 hr
|space
|2,512
|A few extremely important questions >>>>
|9 hr
|space
|9
|maga
|10 hr
|Highway
|1,215
Find what you want!
Search Valdosta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC