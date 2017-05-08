Chow King refurbishes site, offers gr...

Chow King refurbishes site, offers grill and buffet dining

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: MDJonline.com

"The investment here in our community is quite large, approaching $2 million. That's very important to our community, plus the jobs that have been created," said David Connell, president and CEO of Cobb Chamber of Commerce, who emceed the ceremony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valdosta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump's Twitter Melts > 7 min Comrade Trump 125
News Paramedic report comes to light in Kendrick Joh... (May '13) 14 min Teenage wasteland 3,044
New SCROTUS/Russia Thread > 40 min Sheriff Bort 489
Trump Care 2 hr Sheriff Bort 47
Melt Thread II (Jan '16) 7 hr Patriot 2,148
maga 8 hr Sheriff Bort 1,221
Good News Thread (Jan '16) 9 hr Science Schmience 2,540
See all Valdosta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valdosta Forum Now

Valdosta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valdosta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Valdosta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,470 • Total comments across all topics: 280,871,891

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC