Chow King refurbishes site, offers grill and buffet dining
"The investment here in our community is quite large, approaching $2 million. That's very important to our community, plus the jobs that have been created," said David Connell, president and CEO of Cobb Chamber of Commerce, who emceed the ceremony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Valdosta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Twitter Melts >
|7 min
|Comrade Trump
|125
|Paramedic report comes to light in Kendrick Joh... (May '13)
|14 min
|Teenage wasteland
|3,044
|New SCROTUS/Russia Thread >
|40 min
|Sheriff Bort
|489
|Trump Care
|2 hr
|Sheriff Bort
|47
|Melt Thread II (Jan '16)
|7 hr
|Patriot
|2,148
|maga
|8 hr
|Sheriff Bort
|1,221
|Good News Thread (Jan '16)
|9 hr
|Science Schmience
|2,540
Find what you want!
Search Valdosta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC