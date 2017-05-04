Bus Driver Arrested after School Bus ...

Bus Driver Arrested after School Bus Accident in Brooks County

Wednesday May 3 Read more: WTXL

Multiple children have been injured and a bus driver has been arrested after a Brooks County bus ran off the road. The Georgia State Patrol said that Valdosta troopers responded to the crash on Cooper Road in Brooks County around 7:30 a.m. They said that the bus was traveling east on Cooper Road when the bus traveled off the right shoulder of Cooper Road.

