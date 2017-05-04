Bus Driver Arrested after School Bus Accident in Brooks County
Multiple children have been injured and a bus driver has been arrested after a Brooks County bus ran off the road. The Georgia State Patrol said that Valdosta troopers responded to the crash on Cooper Road in Brooks County around 7:30 a.m. They said that the bus was traveling east on Cooper Road when the bus traveled off the right shoulder of Cooper Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.
Add your comments below
Valdosta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New SCROTUS/Russia Thread >
|2 min
|Sheriff Bort
|425
|maga
|30 min
|Science Schmience
|1,220
|Good News Thread (Jan '16)
|32 min
|Science Schmience
|2,540
|That Millo Yahghnolipis guy >
|37 min
|Science Schmience
|14
|Paramedic report comes to light in Kendrick Joh... (May '13)
|1 hr
|RICO does not apply
|2,986
|Trump Care
|2 hr
|crooked trump
|39
|Obama's mess.
|4 hr
|Science Schmience
|266
Find what you want!
Search Valdosta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC