At the Pentagon, overpriced fuel spar...

At the Pentagon, overpriced fuel sparks allegations - and denials - of a slush fund

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Washington Post

Air Force personnel refuel an A-10C Thunderbolt II at Moody Air Force Base near Valdosta, Ga. The U.S. military is the single largest consumer of fuel in the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valdosta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Take Down those Confederate Statutes__Yeah baby! 3 hr Samsom of Southie 117
Drip..Drip...Downpour... 3 hr Smokey 310
Nixon/Trump - compare and contrast 3 hr Smokey 27
News Paramedic report comes to light in Kendrick Joh... (May '13) 3 hr KJ Tards R Losers 3,569
The new, true Patriots 3 hr STM 122
Good News Thread (Jan '16) 3 hr Smokey 2,588
maga (Nov '16) 4 hr STM 1,326
See all Valdosta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valdosta Forum Now

Valdosta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valdosta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Valdosta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,289 • Total comments across all topics: 281,210,409

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC