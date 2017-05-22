Albany Museum of Art closer to making move downtown
During a special called meeting on Friday, the Dougherty County commissioners unanimously approved a request from the Albany Museum of Art to reallocate $700,000 dollars from SPLOST V to financially support the estimated $7.5 million move. AMA executive director and museum representatives have said the move downtown would put them in closer proximity to other popular attractions like the Civil Rights Museum and the Flint RiverQuarium.
