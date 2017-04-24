Vehicle break-ins and entering autos are on the rise in Valdosta.
Police have a warning for community members- the next time you leave your car unattended make sure your doors are locked. Officers are urging folks to take all purses and electronics out of their vehicles when they leave or make sure they are hidden.
