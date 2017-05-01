Valdosta Police Investigate Shooting ...

Valdosta Police Investigate Shooting on North Troup Street

Thursday Apr 27 Read more: WTXL

They said that on Wednesday, around 3:30 a.m., officers with the Valdosta Police Department responded to the 700 block of Lausanne Drive in reference to a report that someone had been shot by an unknown person. Police officers gave the victim first aid until paramedics arrived.

