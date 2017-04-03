Valdosta jewelry store robbed

Valdosta jewelry store robbed

Monday Apr 3

About noon Saturday, Valdosta Police responded to a report of an armed robbery in progress on Northside Drive at a jewelry store. Uniformed patrol officers responded and store employees said three men entered the business with a weapon and forced the employees toward the rear of store.

