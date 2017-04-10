Three arrested in connection with Brooks murder
The GBI Thomasville Field Office is investigating a murder that happened Friday on Dewberry Short Road in Brooks County, Georgia. Brooks County deputies found Martin Solis dead inside his residence, and his two roommates were missing.
