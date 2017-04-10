Three arrested in connection with Bro...

Three arrested in connection with Brooks murder

Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: WALB-TV Albany

The GBI Thomasville Field Office is investigating a murder that happened Friday on Dewberry Short Road in Brooks County, Georgia. Brooks County deputies found Martin Solis dead inside his residence, and his two roommates were missing.

