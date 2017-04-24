Students shadow city workers
"They learn a lot about city government, behind the scenes things, and possible careers that they could consider that they didn't know about for when they become our future leaders in Valdosta," said school counselor Brian Law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Valdosta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paramedic report comes to light in Kendrick Joh... (May '13)
|1 min
|Derps Gonna Derp
|2,233
|Random one sentence thoughts > (Jul '16)
|2 hr
|Disco
|222
|Valdosta Music Selection (Oct '12)
|2 hr
|Disco
|36
|Favorite UPLIFTING POSITIVE HAPPY ENCOURAGING s... (May '16)
|2 hr
|Disco
|55
|Good News Thread (Jan '16)
|13 hr
|Bart
|2,493
|Trump supporters > (Aug '16)
|13 hr
|Disco
|2,871
|New SCROTUS/Russia Thread >
|15 hr
|Bart
|343
Find what you want!
Search Valdosta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC