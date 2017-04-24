Social media reaction prompts Valdost...

Social media reaction prompts Valdosta daycare investigation

Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

The Valdosta Police Department reports that the number of posts on social media regarding "inappropriate physical conduct between two small children" prompted them to speak on it. On April 14, 2017, the Valdosta Police Department received a report of the physical conduct, and then a full incident report was completed.

