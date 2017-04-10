Man Arrested after Breaking into Bailey's Custom Meats
Police say a man has been arrested after he broke into a Valdosta business to steal cigarettes and employees refused to let him leave. The Valdosta Police Department said that on Saturday, they received an emergency call for help at 1646 Clay Road .
