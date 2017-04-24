GA City Sees Rise in FF Applications ...

GA City Sees Rise in FF Applications Since Pay Raises

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: FireHouse.com

April 25--VALDOSTA, GA-- The Valdosta Fire Department is seeing a spike in applications since the city approved pay raises last year for all city employees. The VFD received 32 applications in 2015 and 52 in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valdosta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Paramedic report comes to light in Kendrick Joh... (May '13) 2 hr Bart 1,910
Star Chart thread (Sep '16) 6 hr Bart 347
Melt Thread II (Jan '16) 7 hr Bart 2,107
Good News Thread (Jan '16) 8 hr Bart 2,470
Pro tips > (Jun '16) 10 hr Bart 472
Can we talk about the new federal lawsuit? (Aug '16) 11 hr Bart 14,859
New SCROTUS/Russia Thread > 11 hr Bart 334
See all Valdosta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valdosta Forum Now

Valdosta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valdosta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Valdosta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,466 • Total comments across all topics: 280,586,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC