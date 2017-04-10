Drug arrests on the rise in Valdosta

Drug arrests on the rise in Valdosta

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

Valdosta Police Chief Brian Childress said the narcotics unit has been making several drug arrests a week for the past few weeks. The department has seen an influx of folks calling in with complaints and tips, according to Chief Childress, leading investigators to the drugs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valdosta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Star Chart thread (Sep '16) 56 min gimme 331
Melt Thread II (Jan '16) 2 hr please 2,053
New SCROTUS/Russia Thread > 5 hr please 298
Good News Thread (Jan '16) 7 hr more 2,369
News Paramedic report comes to light in Kendrick Joh... (May '13) 11 hr gimme 1,016
Random one sentence thoughts > (Jul '16) Sun gimme 204
Trump's Twitter Melts > Sat more 109
See all Valdosta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valdosta Forum Now

Valdosta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valdosta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Valdosta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,742 • Total comments across all topics: 280,196,880

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC