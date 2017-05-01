Driver faces DUI charge after wrecking with Decatur Co. school bus
According to Georgia State Patrol, Charles Thomas has been charged with DUI, failure to stop at a stop sign and driving with a revoked license. GSP said that Thomas failed to yield at a stop sign when the bus, carrying 32 Decatur County Middle School students, struck Thomas' Infinity.
