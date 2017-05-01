Driver faces DUI charge after wreckin...

Driver faces DUI charge after wrecking with Decatur Co. school bus

Saturday Apr 29

According to Georgia State Patrol, Charles Thomas has been charged with DUI, failure to stop at a stop sign and driving with a revoked license. GSP said that Thomas failed to yield at a stop sign when the bus, carrying 32 Decatur County Middle School students, struck Thomas' Infinity.

