Crews Battle 20,000-Acre Wildfire in South Georgia

April 18--About 200 Georgia, Florida and U.S. firefighters are trying to control a wildfire of 20,000-plus acres in the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge, officials said. A lightning strike started the blaze, which has been dubbed the West Mims Fire, on April 6, according to Wendy Burnett of the Georgia Forestry Commission.

