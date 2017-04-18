Crews Battle 20,000-Acre Wildfire in South Georgia

April 18--About 200 Georgia, Florida and U.S. firefighters are trying to control a wildfire of 20,000-plus acres in the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge, officials said. A lightning strike started the blaze, which has been dubbed the West Mims Fire, on April 6, according to Wendy Burnett of the Georgia Forestry Commission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.