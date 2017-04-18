Conklin-Intracom IPTV Platform Powers...

Conklin-Intracom IPTV Platform Powers Hosted Television Services in Valdosta, Georgia

Monday Apr 17

Conklin-Intracom, a fully owned subsidiary of the Intracom Telecom Group and developer of innovative products and services for telco, cable, broadband and OTT content delivery solutions, today announced Southern Fibernet's SFN TV Now, powered by Conklin-Intracom's fs cdnA Anywhere platform combines IPTV middleware, conditional access and TV Anywhere to manage content delivery to a variety of devices in and outside of the home on a private network. The platform provides subscriber and service management across Rokus, Android and iOS apps, web browsers and IPTV set top boxes for linear, On-Demand video and other interactive TV services.

