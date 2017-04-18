Addiction an issue among convenience store gamblers
After more than 60 law enforcement agents raided Valdosta area businesses in search of evidence of illegal gambling Wednesday, experts are discussing the effects machines at convenience stores and other places can have on those with addictions. Some psychologists said gambling schemes are designed in very addicting ways.
