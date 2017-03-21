Willie Grant
A terrifying ordeal ended peacefully before dawn Sunday morning, when police subdued a man who attacked residents of a Valdosta home, trying to rob them. Just after 3:00 Sunday morning, Lowndes County E-911 received an emergency call from a woman needing police, after someone broke into her home, and attacked her family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Add your comments below
Valdosta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paramedic report comes to light in Kendrick Joh... (May '13)
|1 min
|Jester
|254
|New SCROTUS/Russia Thread >
|58 min
|Jester
|182
|maga
|2 hr
|52 i mean 54
|1,148
|Obama's mess.
|3 hr
|52 i mean 54
|255
|Trump supporters > (Aug '16)
|3 hr
|52 i mean 54
|2,836
|Valdosta Daily Times: Kendrick Johnson Videotapes (Nov '13)
|4 hr
|52 i mean 54
|33
|Valdosta woman stabs friend (Jan '13)
|4 hr
|52 i mean 54
|4
Find what you want!
Search Valdosta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC