VSU outscores GSW in weekday shootout

Valdosta State took the lead in the 8th inning on a wild pitch to earn a shootout win over Georgia Southwestern Wednesday in Valdosta. Max Abramson had six RBI for the Blazers, including a three-run homer in the 6th to tie the game at 10. Trailing 7-3 entering the 5th inning, GSW took a 10-7 lead with seven runs on eight hits.

