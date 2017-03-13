Valdosta police search for armed robber

21 hrs ago

Just after 9:30 Monday night, Valdosta Police Officers were dispatched to an an armed robbery at Hip-Hop Fish and Chicken. When officers arrived in the 700 block of South Patterson Street, witnesses told them that an unidentified African American man came into the store with his face covered, carrying a gun, and demanded money from the employees.

Valdosta, GA

