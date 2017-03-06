Valdosta Police Investigating Shootin...

Valdosta Police Investigating Shooting on Lankford Drive

VPD said that they were called on Monday around 2:30 p.m. to the 1500 block of Lankford Drive about a shooting. They said that officers and and detectives are currently on scene investigating.

