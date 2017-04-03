Valdosta Police announce arrests in 2...

Valdosta Police announce arrests in 2016 murder

Wednesday Mar 29

Jalon Jackson, 20, was killed in his Toombs Street home, last October 19. His parents soon offered a reward for information in the case. Austin Stephens was already in the Tift County Jail on unrelated charges, and will be back to Lowndes County soon.

Valdosta, GA

