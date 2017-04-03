Valdosta Police announce arrests in 2016 murder
Jalon Jackson, 20, was killed in his Toombs Street home, last October 19. His parents soon offered a reward for information in the case. Austin Stephens was already in the Tift County Jail on unrelated charges, and will be back to Lowndes County soon.
