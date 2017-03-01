Valdosta Officers to Cover for Deputies Attending Chris Butler's Funeral
Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk tells us 12 officers will be deputized at a ceremony on Thursday at 1 p.m. at the sheriff's office. This is so they have arrest powers in the county.
