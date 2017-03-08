Valdosta OC Pruitt hired as Fitzgeral...

Valdosta OC Pruitt hired as Fitzgerald head coach

Yesterday

Pruitt is the son of Robby Pruitt, who coached the Canes for 11 seasons from 2000-2002 and 2004-2011. Robby went 120-21 during his tenure in Fitzgerald.

Valdosta, GA

