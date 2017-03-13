Valdosta City, GA, Makes $1.9M in Fir...

Valdosta City, GA, Makes $1.9M in Fire Dept. Fleet

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 16 Read more: FireHouse.com

The Valdosta, GA, Fire Department recently unveiled four new fire trucks that replaced four 18-year-old pumper trucks in its current fleet. The new trucks are front line pumpers that are custom-built with the latest and most updated equipment and meet the current National Fire Protection Association standards and the fire safety needs of the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valdosta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New SCROTUS/Russia Thread > 6 min TOM67 116
Trump and Putin 30 min Jester 803
Melt Thread II (Jan '16) 39 min Jester 1,979
Obama's mess. 46 min Jester 254
Trump's Twitter Melts > 52 min Jester 101
News Paramedic report comes to light in Kendrick Joh... (May '13) 1 hr Jester 85
"The government has no right to intervene." (Nov '15) 2 hr TOM67 848
News Expert Calls Surveillance Tape Of Kendrick John... (Nov '13) 17 hr Victimizer 158
See all Valdosta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valdosta Forum Now

Valdosta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valdosta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Valdosta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,227 • Total comments across all topics: 279,687,057

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC