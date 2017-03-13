Valdosta City, GA, Makes $1.9M in Fire Dept. Fleet
The Valdosta, GA, Fire Department recently unveiled four new fire trucks that replaced four 18-year-old pumper trucks in its current fleet. The new trucks are front line pumpers that are custom-built with the latest and most updated equipment and meet the current National Fire Protection Association standards and the fire safety needs of the city.
