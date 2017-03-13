Valdosta bank robbery suspect identified

Valdosta bank robbery suspect identified

17 hrs ago Read more: WALB-TV Albany

The man police charged with robbing the Southwest Georgia Bank in Valdosta bank Friday afternoon was captured just minutes after the stick up, thanks to a good citizen's help. Valdosta Police Chief Brian Childress says Charlie Smith entered the bank and demanded money.

Valdosta, GA

