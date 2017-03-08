Valdosta bank robber captured within minutes because of good citizen
The man police charged with robbing a Valdosta bank Friday afternoon was captured just minutes after the stick up, thanks to a good citizen's help. Valdosta police chief Brian Childress says a white male was arrested just minutes after robbing the Southwest Georgia Bank on North Valdosta Road about 4 p.m. on Friday.
