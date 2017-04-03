Valdosta agents confiscate rolling 'd...

Valdosta agents confiscate rolling 'drug warehouse'

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: WALB-TV Albany

Acting on a tip last Thursday, Valdosta Police Narcotics Agents stopped a vehicle traveling in the 800 block of South Saint Augustine Road. The driver identified himself as 50 year old John Demore, but he turned out to be 42 year old Daniel Demore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valdosta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Paramedic report comes to light in Kendrick Joh... (May '13) 29 min Rich_Kotite 733
New SCROTUS/Russia Thread > 1 hr Wilson 287
Trump supporters > (Aug '16) 3 hr Wilson 2,846
Good News Thread (Jan '16) 7 hr Wilson 2,346
Great Modern-Day Black Activists > 10 hr Wilson 2
Pro tips > (Jun '16) 19 hr Wilson 460
Melt Thread II (Jan '16) 21 hr Wilson 2,029
See all Valdosta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valdosta Forum Now

Valdosta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valdosta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Valdosta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,236 • Total comments across all topics: 280,075,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC