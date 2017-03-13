Uber still locked in Valdosta

Uber still locked in Valdosta

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

The ride-sharing service was set to start providing rides to the community by March as long as 40 drivers signed up. City and county officials said the service would provide jobs and transportation at no cost to the City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valdosta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good News Thread (Jan '16) 12 min Jester 2,280
"The government has no right to intervene." (Nov '15) 13 min Jester 446
New SCROTUS/Russia Thread > 1 hr Wayne Tracker 65
maga 2 hr Jester 1,127
Melt Thread II (Jan '16) 2 hr Jester 1,957
I'm gone round the trolls lies into one thread (Sep '16) 6 hr aliceinwonderland 43
URGENT North Florida/South Georgia people pleas... (Aug '15) 7 hr TOM67 17
See all Valdosta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valdosta Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Watch for Lowndes County was issued at March 14 at 2:23PM EDT

Valdosta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valdosta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
 

Valdosta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,208 • Total comments across all topics: 279,547,929

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC