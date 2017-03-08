Two Mustangs earn LSC tennis honors
Midwestern State freshman Bianca Duff repeated as the the Lone Star Conference Women's Tennis Player of the Week Thursday afternoon after posting a 6-0 record while leading the 21st-ranked Mustangs to an undefeated week. The Geelong, Australia native earned her first career win at No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Valdosta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can we talk about the new federal lawsuit? (Aug '16)
|2 hr
|Melt them Snowfla...
|14,880
|Leigh Touchton Travel for Bell (Feb '15)
|2 hr
|Melt them Snowfla...
|335
|Rick & Karen Bell sue Ebony (Aug '14)
|2 hr
|Victims of JFA
|288
|Pro tips > (Jun '16)
|4 hr
|Time is Mean
|451
|Found this on a random blog >
|5 hr
|Time is Mean
|4
|fake news
|7 hr
|Time is Mean
|34
|maga
|8 hr
|Time is Mean
|1,111
Find what you want!
Search Valdosta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC