Two Mustangs earn LSC tennis honors

Two Mustangs earn LSC tennis honors

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Midwestern State freshman Bianca Duff repeated as the the Lone Star Conference Women's Tennis Player of the Week Thursday afternoon after posting a 6-0 record while leading the 21st-ranked Mustangs to an undefeated week. The Geelong, Australia native earned her first career win at No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valdosta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Can we talk about the new federal lawsuit? (Aug '16) 2 hr Melt them Snowfla... 14,880
Leigh Touchton Travel for Bell (Feb '15) 2 hr Melt them Snowfla... 335
Rick & Karen Bell sue Ebony (Aug '14) 2 hr Victims of JFA 288
Pro tips > (Jun '16) 4 hr Time is Mean 451
Found this on a random blog > 5 hr Time is Mean 4
fake news 7 hr Time is Mean 34
maga 8 hr Time is Mean 1,111
See all Valdosta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valdosta Forum Now

Valdosta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valdosta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Valdosta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,530 • Total comments across all topics: 279,464,304

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC