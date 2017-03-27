Ticket to Write: Mansion in Valdosta ...

Ticket to Write: Mansion in Valdosta hearkens back to Old South

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Dansville-Genesee Country Expres

The Crescent, a neoclassical mansion in Valdosta, Georgia, seems about as far from the wilderness of the Okefenokee Swamp as a traveler can get. But it's really just an hour from Stephen C. Foster State Park on the swamp's western edge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dansville-Genesee Country Expres.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valdosta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Melt Thread II (Jan '16) 30 min Victimizer 2,024
News Paramedic report comes to light in Kendrick Joh... (May '13) 3 hr Victimizer 509
New SCROTUS/Russia Thread > 4 hr Victimizer 268
Election Rigged - Trump was right 8 hr Victimizer 233
Good News Thread (Jan '16) 10 hr Victimizer 2,342
maga 10 hr Victimizer 1,174
Trump's Twitter Melts > 11 hr Victimizer 104
See all Valdosta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valdosta Forum Now

Valdosta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valdosta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Valdosta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,391 • Total comments across all topics: 279,934,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC