Three Arrested in Connection to 2016 Valdosta Murder

Wednesday Mar 29

The Valdosta Police Department says that two men and a woman have been arrested in connection to the murder of 20-year-old Jalon Jackson. They said that on Tuesday, authorities were able to get arrest warrants signed for Austin Stephens, 20, Anthony Jordan, 23, and KeyOlivia Richardson, 30. According to authorities, Jalon Jackson was found dead at a home in the 1100 block of North Toombs Street on October 19, 2016.

