The Grateful Dead of Kay Powell
THE 10 A.M. MEETING WAS ALWAYS THE SAME. That's when Kay Powell would gather her staff to comb through the death notices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Neatorama.
Comments
Add your comments below
Valdosta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paramedic report comes to light in Kendrick Joh... (May '13)
|13 min
|Rich_Kotite
|300
|White people > (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|Jester
|149
|Election Rigged - Trump was right
|3 hr
|Bart
|230
|Trump supporters > (Aug '16)
|3 hr
|Bart
|2,837
|GBI involvement in Kendrick Johnson case began ... (May '13)
|3 hr
|CNUK
|20
|Melt Thread II (Jan '16)
|13 hr
|Bart
|2,007
|Positive Trump Thread >
|18 hr
|Jester
|219
Find what you want!
Search Valdosta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC