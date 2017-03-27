Suspects Crash Stolen Car into Teleph...

Suspects Crash Stolen Car into Telephone Pole in Valdosta

15 hrs ago

Deputies are looking for the suspects who stole a car and crashed it into a telephone pole over the weekend in Valdosta. Police say the black Jaguar was stolen out of Lake Park, Ga.

Valdosta, GA

