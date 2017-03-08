Spring breakers build homes in Valdosta

Spring breakers build homes in Valdosta

Most students don't choose to spend their college spring breaks doing manual labor for free, but that's exactly what 27 college students have been doing all week in Valdosta. "We did the exterior walls, interior walls, put them all together, and today we're doing painting," said Abby Willis.

