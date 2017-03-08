Small Fire Creates Big Scene at GA Ho...

Small Fire Creates Big Scene at GA Hospital

March 10--VALDOSTA -- Patients were moved and the fire department called out early Friday due to a minor fire at the city's hospital, according to a hospital spokesman. Staff smelled smoke at about 2:30 a.m. in the South Tower of South Georgia Medical Center, according to a press release from the hospital.

