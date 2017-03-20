Salon Robbed at Gunpoint in Valdosta

Salon Robbed at Gunpoint in Valdosta

Yesterday

It happened around 10:00 p.m. At Beauty and Things on Madison Highway. A Valdosta Police incident report states a man entered the salon with a gun and demanded money.

Valdosta, GA

