Salon Robbed at Gunpoint in Valdosta
It happened around 10:00 p.m. At Beauty and Things on Madison Highway. A Valdosta Police incident report states a man entered the salon with a gun and demanded money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.
Comments
Add your comments below
Valdosta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Valdosta ranked as 51st best small city in the ... (Dec '13)
|22 min
|Tyrone
|7
|New SCROTUS/Russia Thread >
|40 min
|TOM67
|127
|Melt Thread II (Jan '16)
|1 hr
|Jester
|1,980
|Welcome to Valdosta (Sep '07)
|1 hr
|Jester
|20
|Random one sentence thoughts > (Jul '16)
|1 hr
|Jester
|194
|maga
|2 hr
|Jester
|1,145
|Good News Thread (Jan '16)
|2 hr
|plum
|2,316
|Statement from Georgia Southern Christian Leade... (Jan '15)
|2 hr
|Jester
|375
|Paramedic report comes to light in Kendrick Joh... (May '13)
|5 hr
|Jester
|85
|"The government has no right to intervene." (Nov '15)
|6 hr
|TOM67
|848
|
|Expert Calls Surveillance Tape Of Kendrick John... (Nov '13)
|21 hr
|Victimizer
|158
Find what you want!
Search Valdosta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC