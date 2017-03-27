Roundabouts to replace two Valdosta i...

Roundabouts to replace two Valdosta intersections

WALB-TV Albany

Valdosta City Council members voted unanimously to change the 2 intersections at 5 points into roundabouts. Some busy intersections in Valdosta will soon see some big changes, but not everyone is on board with the new plan.

Valdosta, GA

