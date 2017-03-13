Residents don't want apartment comple...

Residents don't want apartment complex in Merry Acres

Yesterday

Two weeks before a public hearing on e matter, some homeowners in the Merry Acres neighborhood told city leaders Tuesday they don't want a proposed apartment complex in their backyard. A 75-unit complex, developed by a Valdosta company, could be built at the site of the former Knights of Columbus building on Gillionville Road, which backs up to the Merry Acres neighborhood.

