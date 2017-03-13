Residents don't want apartment complex in Merry Acres
Two weeks before a public hearing on e matter, some homeowners in the Merry Acres neighborhood told city leaders Tuesday they don't want a proposed apartment complex in their backyard. A 75-unit complex, developed by a Valdosta company, could be built at the site of the former Knights of Columbus building on Gillionville Road, which backs up to the Merry Acres neighborhood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Add your comments below
Valdosta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"The government has no right to intervene." (Nov '15)
|3 min
|JFA
|611
|maga
|1 hr
|Tyrone
|1,131
|Songs that describe your life right now >>>> (Aug '16)
|1 hr
|Tyrone
|16
|Â“ItÂ’s time for us to embrace our glorious natio...
|2 hr
|Tyrone
|4
|Happy St. Patrick's Day! (Mar '16)
|2 hr
|Tyrone
|16
|Who knows fattitty boy
|3 hr
|Tyrone
|6
|Anyone out there a coffee snob? (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|Tyrone
|50
Find what you want!
Search Valdosta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC