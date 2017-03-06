Police: Shooting at Valdosta Apartmen...

Police: Shooting at Valdosta Apartments May Have Been in Self Defense

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WTXL

VPD said that they were called on Monday to Blanton Commons Apartments around 2:30 p.m. to the 1500 block of Lankford Drive about a shooting. They said that officers and and detectives are currently on scene investigating.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valdosta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What time was Kendrick Johnson's lunch? 1 min 52 I mean 54 114
Good News Thread (Jan '16) 1 hr 52 I mean 54 2,233
That Millo Yahghnolipis guy > 1 hr 52 I mean 54 13
Trump and Putin 2 hr 52 I mean 54 784
Melt Thread II (Jan '16) 2 hr Victimizer 1,876
Pro tips > (Jun '16) 3 hr walkin 444
That dumb neurosurgeon.... (Nov '15) 3 hr walkin 75
Can we talk about the new federal lawsuit? (Aug '16) 11 hr aliceinwonderland 14,769
See all Valdosta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valdosta Forum Now

Valdosta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valdosta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Valdosta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,095 • Total comments across all topics: 279,385,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC